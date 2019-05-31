Dr. Hugo Salguero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salguero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugo Salguero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hugo Salguero, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Salguero works at
Locations
Advanced Pain Management Center of Oklahoma LLC3840 S 103rd East Ave Ste 100, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 921-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salguero?
My experience with Dr. Hugo Salguero and his staff was excellent! I'm not on any type of pain meds I just needed occipital nerve block injections in the back of my lower head for severe back head & neck pain that radiates to my temples all the way to my upper head and he was able to give me this injections at my appointment so that I didn't have to go back again. He was very nice and understand to my pain. I will definitely refer all my friends and family to him for pain management.
About Dr. Hugo Salguero, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578643383
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin and Affiliated Hospitals
- John Peter Smith Hospital JPS Health Network
- Univ Of Ca
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salguero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salguero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salguero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salguero works at
Dr. Salguero has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salguero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salguero speaks Spanish.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Salguero. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salguero.
