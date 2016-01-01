Dr. Hugo Rivera, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugo Rivera, DDS
Overview
Dr. Hugo Rivera, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Van Nuys, CA.
Dr. Rivera works at
Locations
-
1
Khavari Raz MD15243 Vanowen St, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 646-7614
View All Accepted Carriers
- EmblemHealth
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rivera?
About Dr. Hugo Rivera, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1295800175
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera works at
Dr. Rivera has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.