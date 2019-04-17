Dr. Hugo Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugo Perez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hugo Perez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Kidz Medical Srv9200 Bonita Beach Rd SE Ste 106, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Directions (239) 213-0690
Kidz Medical Services Inc2600 IMMOKALEE RD, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 213-0690
He is one of a kind! He is very knowledgeable and detailed with his evaluations. Dr. Perez truly cares about his patients and always goes above and beyond when it comes to the quality of care.
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
