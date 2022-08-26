See All Ophthalmologists in Media, PA
Dr. Hugo Linares, DO

Ophthalmology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hugo Linares, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Med Of The New York Institute Of Technology Old Westbury Ny and is affiliated with Nazareth Hospital, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Linares works at Jahnle Eye Associates in Media, PA with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ, Blackwood, NJ, Philadelphia, PA and Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Retinal Vein Occlusion and Chorioretinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Media
    1098 W Baltimore Pike Ste 3407, Media, PA 19063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 566-7127
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Eye Associates
    1401 Marlton Pike E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 428-5797
  3. 3
    Blackwood
    141 S Black Horse Pike, Blackwood, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 227-6262
  4. 4
    Philadelphia Retina Associates
    2701 Holme Ave Ste 303, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 335-3088
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Philadelphia Retina Associates
    570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste B5, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 256-1389
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nazareth Hospital
  • Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Riddle Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Panretinal Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 26, 2022
    Dr Linares treated my AMD for many years. He listened to my feedback from day one and implemented all necessary activities to make my injections and side effects after injections virtually painless. I never felt being rushed or ignored, a common experience with many doctors. Unfortunately, I moved out of town and so far I found no one to make me feel more comfortable about my treatments than with dr Linares.
    — Aug 26, 2022
    About Dr. Hugo Linares, DO

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013143726
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The National Retina Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York College Of Osteopathic Med Of The New York Institute Of Technology Old Westbury Ny
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hugo Linares, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linares is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Linares has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Linares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Linares has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Retinal Vein Occlusion and Chorioretinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Linares on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Linares. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linares.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

