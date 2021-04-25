Dr. Hugo Kitzis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kitzis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugo Kitzis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hugo Kitzis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their residency with St Francis Hosp
Dr. Kitzis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Humg Obgyn North Jersey20 Prospect Ave Ste 805, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 968-1800
-
2
OB/GYN Associates of North Jersey718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 968-1800Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
-
3
Humg Obgyn North Jersey30 Hudson St, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 968-1800
-
4
Humg Obgyn North Jersey1005 Clifton 2 Fl Ave Ste 205, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 384-1626
-
5
Humg Obgyn North Jersey1005 Clifton 2 Fl Ave Ste 205, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (862) 238-8099
-
6
Humg Obgyn Hoboken Jersey1499 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 869-5488
-
7
Hugo Kitzis MD7400 Bergenline Ave, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 869-5488
-
8
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - OB/GYN30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-1771MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kitzis?
He's an excellent doctor. Professional, caring. Great staff.
About Dr. Hugo Kitzis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1902874506
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Hosp
- Manchester Meml Hosp
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kitzis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kitzis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kitzis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kitzis works at
Dr. Kitzis has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kitzis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kitzis speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kitzis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kitzis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kitzis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kitzis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.