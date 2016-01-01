See All Ophthalmologists in Pasadena, CA
Overview

Dr. Hugo Hsu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Hsu works at Doheny Eye Center UCLA Pasadena in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Doheny Eye Center Ucla - Pasadena
    625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 280, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 817-4747
    Kelly Francis M.d. Inc.
    18111 Brookhurst St Ste 6400, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 963-1444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital of Southern California
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Corneal Diseases
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Corneal Diseases

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Hugo Hsu, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Chinese
    • 1336153816
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hsu has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Hsu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

