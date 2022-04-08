Dr. Hugo Hool, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hool is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugo Hool, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hugo Hool, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They graduated from Umdnj-Robert Wood Johnson Med School and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Hool works at
Locations
-
1
Cancer Care Associates Medical Group Inc514 N Prospect Ave Fl 4, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 750-3300
-
2
Torrance Memorial Physician Network3285 Skypark Dr, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 750-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hool?
Dr. Hool was personable. I sensed that he will be straight forward with me in future consultations and will provide sound advice.
About Dr. Hugo Hool, MD
- Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1417944489
Education & Certifications
- Olive View-UCLA Medical Center
- Umdnj-Robert Wood Johnson Med School
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hool has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hool accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hool has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hool works at
Dr. Hool has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Soft Tissue Sarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hool on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hool speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hool. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hool.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hool, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hool appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.