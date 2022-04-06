Dr. Hugo Higa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Higa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugo Higa, MD
Overview
Dr. Hugo Higa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON.
Dr. Higa works at
Locations
1
Hugo Higa MD LLC1600 Kapiolani Blvd Ste 105, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 947-2020
2
Hugo Higa MD LLC98-1079 Moanalua Rd Ste 660, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 488-4842Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 1:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
3
Surgery Center of the Pacific LLC1401 S Beretania St Ste 420, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 947-2020
4
Waianae Vision Care86-120 Farrington Hwy Ste 301, Waianae, HI 96792 Directions (808) 696-7021
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I was very happy with the surgery that removed the eye bag that Dr. Higa performed one year ago. I feel I look younger now, because I don't have the "tired" look on my face.
About Dr. Hugo Higa, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1740331867
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Higa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Higa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Higa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Higa has seen patients for Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Higa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Higa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higa.
