Overview

Dr. Hugo Higa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON.



Dr. Higa works at Champaign Dental Group in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Aiea, HI and Waianae, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.