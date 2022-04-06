See All Ophthalmologists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Hugo Higa, MD

Ophthalmology
2.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Hugo Higa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON.

Dr. Higa works at Champaign Dental Group in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Aiea, HI and Waianae, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Hugo Higa MD LLC
    Hugo Higa MD LLC
1600 Kapiolani Blvd Ste 105, Honolulu, HI 96814
(808) 947-2020
    Hugo Higa MD LLC
    98-1079 Moanalua Rd Ste 660, Aiea, HI 96701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 488-4842
    Surgery Center of the Pacific LLC
    Surgery Center of the Pacific LLC
1401 S Beretania St Ste 420, Honolulu, HI 96814
(808) 947-2020
    Waianae Vision Care
    Waianae Vision Care
86-120 Farrington Hwy Ste 301, Waianae, HI 96792
(808) 696-7021

Keratitis
Eye Infections
Corneal Diseases
Keratitis
Eye Infections
Corneal Diseases

Keratitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty (ALK) Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Canthotomy Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Apr 06, 2022
    I was very happy with the surgery that removed the eye bag that Dr. Higa performed one year ago. I feel I look younger now, because I don't have the "tired" look on my face.
    C Lai — Apr 06, 2022
    Dr. Hugo Higa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Higa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Higa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Higa has seen patients for Keratitis, and more.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Higa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Higa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Higa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

