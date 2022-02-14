See All Cardiologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Hugo Gonzalez, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hugo Gonzalez, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Medical Center

Dr. Gonzalez works at Tenet Florida Physician Services in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tenet Florida Physician Services LLC
    2601 SW 37th Ave Ste 903, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 856-8669
    Gynecologic Oncology Associates Inc
    3661 S Miami Ave Ste 308, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 856-8669

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bronchitis
Acute Bronchitis
Pneumonia
Bronchitis
Acute Bronchitis
Pneumonia

Bronchitis
Acute Bronchitis
Pneumonia
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asthma
Bronchiectasis
Bronchoscopy
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Interstitial Lung Disease
Lung Nodule
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Wheezing
Acidosis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Alkalosis
Bronchiolitis
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Emphysema
Empyema
Influenza (Flu)
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Abscess
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Insufficiency
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Sarcoidosis
Septic Embolism
Swine Flu
Thoracentesis
X-Ray
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Clara Castro — Feb 14, 2022
    About Dr. Hugo Gonzalez, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Greek and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1750377438
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Internship
    • U Miami-Jackson Meml Hosp-M
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hugo Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez works at Tenet Florida Physician Services in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gonzalez’s profile.

    Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Bronchitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

