Overview

Dr. Hugo Franco, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U Sao Paulo and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.



Dr. Franco works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatric Gastroenterology in Red Bank, NJ with other offices in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Autism and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.