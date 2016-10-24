Dr. Hugo Franco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugo Franco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hugo Franco, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U Sao Paulo and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Dr. Franco works at
Locations
-
1
Riverview Medical Center1 Riverview Plz, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 643-4363Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:00am
- 2 200 Jumping Brook Rd Bldg 5 Ste 201, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Franco?
One of the best doctors, I've had the pleasure of working with. Took the proper amount of time listen and diagnosis. Much gratitude. ????
About Dr. Hugo Franco, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1629022769
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- U Sao Paulo
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franco accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franco works at
Dr. Franco has seen patients for Autism and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Franco speaks Portuguese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Franco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.