Dr. Hugo Fonseca, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hugo Fonseca, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville and Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Fonseca works at
Locations
1
Alex M. Lam, M.D., P.A.600 N Hiatus Rd Ste 105, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 620-0011
2
Office available every other Wednesday4310 Sheridan St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 620-0011
3
A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville50 Hospital Dr Ste 2B, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions (828) 651-9626
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fonseca saw me within days of my Internist contacting him. I was suffering from PMR. My blood tests did not show that I had the disease. He treated me and has always asked me questions regarding my condition and always answers mine. He is very professional and caring. He continues to monitor me. I highly recommend Dr. Fonseca
About Dr. Hugo Fonseca, DO
- Rheumatology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1841519980
Education & Certifications
- University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Florida International University College of Medicine
- Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fonseca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fonseca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fonseca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fonseca has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Joint Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fonseca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fonseca speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fonseca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fonseca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fonseca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fonseca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.