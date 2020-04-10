Overview

Dr. Hugo Fonseca, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville and Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Fonseca works at Alex M. Lam, M.D., P.A. in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL and Hendersonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Joint Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.