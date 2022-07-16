See All Hematologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Hugo Fernandez, MD

Hematology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hugo Fernandez, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and Moffitt Cancer Center.

Dr. Fernandez works at H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Leukemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Acute Myeloid Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Moffitt Cancer Center
    12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 663-3488
  2. 2
    Memorial Hospital West Cancer Institute
    801 N Flamingo Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 265-4325
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital
  • Moffitt Cancer Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Adult Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoid Malignancies Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 16, 2022
    Dr Fernandez, who did my stem cell transplant, is without a doubt one of the most caring, knowledgeable, skilled, and compassionate doctors I’ve ever known. I am forever in debt to him for giving me life. I would have died in 2020 had I not met him, as my days were numbered. I wholeheartedly recommend him to anyone having hematology oncology issues. He will absolutely tell you the truth and will find a way to deal with your specific issue. I trust no one else as I trust Dr. Hugo F. Fernandez, the nicest man, the most sincere doctor, and the absolute guru of stem cell transplants!! I owe him my life. Don’t hesitate to call him.
    AdrienneSasko — Jul 16, 2022
    About Dr. Hugo Fernandez, MD

    • Hematology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1437181674
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • University of Florida College of Medicine
    • Bs, University Of Miami, 1985
    • Hematology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hugo Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fernandez has seen patients for Acute Leukemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Acute Myeloid Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

