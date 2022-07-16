Overview

Dr. Hugo Fernandez, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and Moffitt Cancer Center.



Dr. Fernandez works at H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Leukemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Acute Myeloid Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.