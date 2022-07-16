Dr. Hugo Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugo Fernandez, MD
Dr. Hugo Fernandez, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and Moffitt Cancer Center.
Moffitt Cancer Center12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (888) 663-3488
Memorial Hospital West Cancer Institute801 N Flamingo Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 265-4325Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Moffitt Cancer Center
Accepts most major Health Plans.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Fernandez, who did my stem cell transplant, is without a doubt one of the most caring, knowledgeable, skilled, and compassionate doctors I’ve ever known. I am forever in debt to him for giving me life. I would have died in 2020 had I not met him, as my days were numbered. I wholeheartedly recommend him to anyone having hematology oncology issues. He will absolutely tell you the truth and will find a way to deal with your specific issue. I trust no one else as I trust Dr. Hugo F. Fernandez, the nicest man, the most sincere doctor, and the absolute guru of stem cell transplants!! I owe him my life. Don’t hesitate to call him.
- 1437181674
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Bs, University Of Miami, 1985
- Hematology
