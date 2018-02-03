See All Podiatrists in Hollywood, FL
Podiatry
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Hugo Fernandez, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science.

Dr. Fernandez works at Foot and Ankle Specialists of South Florida in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    JAWS Hollywood
    3700 Washington St Ste 403, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 922-7333
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Allergic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Amputated Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Displaced Growth Plate Fracture Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Juvenile Gout Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Non-Healing Diabetic Foot Ulcer Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Foot Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Hugo Fernandez, MD

    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1073928974
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwest Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hugo Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fernandez works at Foot and Ankle Specialists of South Florida in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Fernandez’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

