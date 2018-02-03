Dr. Hugo Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugo Fernandez, MD
Overview
Dr. Hugo Fernandez, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Locations
-
1
JAWS Hollywood3700 Washington St Ste 403, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 922-7333Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fernandez took care of me when i fractured my ankle he repaired it and got me back to walking again. His skills in surgery are unparalleled for such a young practitioner. I highly recommend!!
About Dr. Hugo Fernandez, MD
- Podiatry
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1073928974
Education & Certifications
- Northwest Medical Center
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez speaks Russian and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
