Overview

Dr. Hugo Fazz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They completed their residency with Scottsdale Hlthcare Osborn



Dr. Fazz works at Deseret Family Medicine in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.