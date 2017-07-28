See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Hugo Diez Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Hugo Diez Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Hugo Diez Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. 

Dr. Diez Jr works at Hugo Diez Jr MD PA in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Hugo Diez Jr MD PA
    11880 SW 40th St Ste 218, Miami, FL 33175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 552-5792

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dysphagia
Arthritis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dysphagia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Diez Jr?

    Jul 28, 2017
    Fantastic Doctor, amazing Staff. Very helpful.
    Alberto in Miami, FL — Jul 28, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hugo Diez Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hugo Diez Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Diez Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Diez Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Diez Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hugo Diez Jr, MD.

    About Dr. Hugo Diez Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710914205
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hugo Diez Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diez Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Diez Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Diez Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Diez Jr works at Hugo Diez Jr MD PA in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Diez Jr’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Diez Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diez Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diez Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diez Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Hugo Diez Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.