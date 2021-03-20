Overview

Dr. Hugo Cocucci, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty Of Medicine Ii, University Of Naples and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Cocucci works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - OBGYN in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), C-Section and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.