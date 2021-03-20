Dr. Hugo Cocucci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cocucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugo Cocucci, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hugo Cocucci, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty Of Medicine Ii, University Of Naples and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - OBGYN984 N Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
After having trepidation’s due to having to see a new Dr. because my GYN retired abruptly after having been his patient for 20 yrs...Dr C made me feel at ease and comfortable. He immediately got my Mammogram results from another facility. Staff was friendly and pleasant.
About Dr. Hugo Cocucci, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hospital Center
- Faculty Of Medicine Ii, University Of Naples
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cocucci has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cocucci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cocucci has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), C-Section and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cocucci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cocucci speaks Italian.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Cocucci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cocucci.
