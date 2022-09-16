Dr. Hugo Castellanos Mendez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castellanos Mendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugo Castellanos Mendez, MD
Overview
Dr. Hugo Castellanos Mendez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Haverhill, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from BOOKER T WASHINGTON CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.
Dr. Castellanos Mendez works at
Locations
-
1
SMG Primary Care of Haverhill62 Brown St Ste 50, Haverhill, MA 01830 Directions (978) 289-9811
-
2
SMG Primary Care of North Andover203 Turnpike St Unit 200, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 289-9812
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Castellanos Mendez?
Dr. Castellanos is amazing overall. He does not judge and always remains transparent. I have recommended him to two people and they have made the switch already : )
About Dr. Hugo Castellanos Mendez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English, German
- 1669602553
Education & Certifications
- BOOKER T WASHINGTON CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castellanos Mendez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castellanos Mendez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Castellanos Mendez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Castellanos Mendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castellanos Mendez works at
Dr. Castellanos Mendez has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castellanos Mendez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Castellanos Mendez speaks German.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Castellanos Mendez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castellanos Mendez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castellanos Mendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castellanos Mendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.