Dr. Hughan Frederick, MD
Overview
Dr. Hughan Frederick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Dr. Frederick works at
Locations
Wellstar North Fulton Hospital3000 Hospital Blvd, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 521-2229
Glow Anti-Aging Center and Medical Spa, Alpharetta, GA401 S Main St Ste B8, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Directions (770) 740-8444
Johns Creek Office3925 Johns Creek Ct Ste D, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 521-2229
Alpharetta/Roswell office1015 Mansell Rd, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 521-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The entire staff is a pleasure to interact with, its more like family. Dr. Frederick is very down to earth and understanding. I can depend on this staff to work me in, make sure the visit is timely, and they care. Thank you for making my pregnancy one to truly remember!
About Dr. Hughan Frederick, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hutzel Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University Of Massachusetts At Boston
