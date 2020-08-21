See All Allergists & Immunologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Hugh Windom, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hugh Windom, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Windom works at Windom Allergy Asthma & Sinus in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Windom Allergy Asthma & Sinus
    3570 S TUTTLE AVE, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 927-4888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Cough
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Cough

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bee Sting Allergy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immune Disorders Chevron Icon
Insect Sting Allergies Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Paradoxical Vocal Cord Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 21, 2020
    Aug 21, 2020
Great experience here to find out what I am allergic to with skin testing. Very knowledgeable and awesome staff.
    — Aug 21, 2020
    About Dr. Hugh Windom, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013902204
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hugh Windom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Windom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Windom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Windom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Windom works at Windom Allergy Asthma & Sinus in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Windom’s profile.

    Dr. Windom has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Windom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Windom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Windom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Windom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Windom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

