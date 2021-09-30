Dr. Hugh Smisson III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smisson III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugh Smisson III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hugh Smisson III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Memorial Health Meadows Hospital.
Dr. Smisson III works at
Locations
1
Georgia Neurosurgical Institute840 Pine St Ste 880, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 743-7092Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Georgia Neurosurgical Institute, Warner Robins312 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 743-7092
3
Dublin1000 Hillcrest Pkwy, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 743-7092
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- NovaNet
- PHCS
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Had a thorough and informative appointment with Josh Young and then Dr. Smisson early in August. I have completed all of the pre-surgery requirements and am just waiting on a surgery date now. Very excited to have the surgery as my back pain and pain in my legs is much worse. So glad for their expertise.
About Dr. Hugh Smisson III, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1922054998
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery, Medical College Of Georgia, Augusta, Ga
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Emory University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smisson III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smisson III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smisson III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smisson III has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smisson III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Smisson III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smisson III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smisson III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smisson III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.