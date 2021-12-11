Dr. Hugh Sims III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sims III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugh Sims III, MD
Dr. Hugh Sims III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with The Medical Center at Franklin and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.
Locations
Medical Center At Bowling Green250 Park St, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 745-1000
Med Center Health ENT421 Us 31w Byp, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 782-7768
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center at Franklin
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He listened when other doctors brushed me off. He is very kind and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Hugh Sims III, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1801862305
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Sims III works at
