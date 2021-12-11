Overview

Dr. Hugh Sims III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with The Medical Center at Franklin and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.



Dr. Sims III works at Inpatient Medicine Associates in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.