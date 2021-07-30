See All Psychiatrists in Huntsville, AL
Dr. Hugh Sharp, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (41)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hugh Sharp, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They completed their residency with University Of Al Hospital

Dr. Sharp works at Mindful Directions Counseling in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michelle Jennings, LICSW, PIP
    2308 Pansy St Sw, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 533-4377
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Highlands Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Hugh Sharp, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740282482
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Al Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hugh Sharp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sharp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sharp accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sharp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sharp works at Mindful Directions Counseling in Huntsville, AL. View the full address on Dr. Sharp’s profile.

    Dr. Sharp has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

