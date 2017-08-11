Dr. Hugh Sauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugh Sauer, MD
Overview
Dr. Hugh Sauer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Locations
Mid-hudson Family Ophthalmology Pllc75 Crystal Run Rd Ste 104A, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 673-1213
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend this gifted eye surgeon Very professional and thorough Results were excellent
About Dr. Hugh Sauer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Sauer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sauer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sauer.
