Dr. Hugh Rutledge, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, Adventhealth Tampa and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Rutledge works at AdventHealth Medical Group Primary Care at Palm Harbor in Palm Harbor, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.