Dr. Hugh Reeves Jr, MD

Urology
3.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hugh Reeves Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Vidant Medical Center.

Dr. Reeves Jr works at ECU Health in Greenville, NC with other offices in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Vidant Urology-greenville
    275 Bethesda Dr, Greenville, NC 27834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 752-5077
    Hugh Mallory Reeves - Atlantic Men's Health
    1814 New Hanover Medical Park Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 662-8765

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
  • Vidant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Treatment frequency



Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Hugh Reeves Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780639443
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med University Hospital Authori
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hugh Reeves Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reeves Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reeves Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reeves Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reeves Jr has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reeves Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Reeves Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reeves Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reeves Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reeves Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

