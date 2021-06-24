Dr. Hugh Perkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugh Perkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hugh Perkin, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.
Dr. Perkin works at
Locations
San Luis Obispo35 Casa St Ste 370, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 541-1111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Urology Associates of the Central Coast1310 Las Tablas Rd Ste 201, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 786-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
- Twin Cities Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very Professional. There was a mix up with my appt. but he made sure to see me. Looked up old records. Very accommodating. Very thorough. I'm very happy with him.
About Dr. Hugh Perkin, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801066063
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- UCSD
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perkin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perkin has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Perkin speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Perkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.