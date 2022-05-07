Dr. Nasr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hugh Nasr, MD
Overview
Dr. Hugh Nasr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Palm Springs, CA.
Dr. Nasr works at
Locations
Hugh S Nasr MD1401 N Palm Canyon Dr Ste 101, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 320-6027
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- Hi-desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nasr is not like a drive-thru fast food restaurant. He spends as much time with you as needed. I would say most appts with Dr. Nasr last 30-60 minutes. He listens and discusses your health and concerns. He does not hesitate to refer you to a specialist when required. And, now, he's even added virtual appts. He's been a doc for over 50 years so I'm not sure if he's taking new patients or not.
About Dr. Hugh Nasr, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1073588737
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nasr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nasr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nasr works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasr.
