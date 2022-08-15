Overview

Dr. Hugh Nabers Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallstones and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.