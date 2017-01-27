Dr. Hugh Murray, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugh Murray, DPM
Overview
Dr. Hugh Murray, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 14991 E Hampden Ave Ste 170, Aurora, CO 80014 Directions (303) 693-3261
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went for plantar fasciitis. Dr. Murry diagnosed me, let me decide if I wanted a shot or not, (I did), told me all the calf and foot stretches I needed to do, and was very kind. The shot was magical, the plantar fasciitis healed, and insurance paid for it.
About Dr. Hugh Murray, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1841240611
Education & Certifications
- Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murray speaks Chinese and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
