Dr. Hugh Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hugh Miller, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Miller works at
Valley Perinatal Services - Chandler1910 W Frye Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions
He treated me like family. He is a genuine and very compassionate Doctor.
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1881774313
- U Ariz Coll Med
- Tufts Affil Pgm
- Tufts Affil Pgm
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Miller using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Miller speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
