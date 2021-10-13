See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Chandler, AZ
Dr. Hugh Miller, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Hugh Miller, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Miller works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Arizona in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Valley Perinatal Services - Chandler
    1910 W Frye Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pregnancy Ultrasound
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Oct 13, 2021
He treated me like family. He is a genuine and very compassionate Doctor.
Crystal — Oct 13, 2021
About Dr. Hugh Miller, MD

  • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
  • 37 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • Male
  • 1881774313
Education & Certifications

  • U Ariz Coll Med
  • Tufts Affil Pgm
  • Tufts Affil Pgm
  • Tufts U, School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hugh Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Miller works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Arizona in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Miller’s profile.

Dr. Miller has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

