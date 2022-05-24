See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in New York, NY
Dr. Hugh Melnick, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (186)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hugh Melnick, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Melnick works at Hugh D. Melnick, MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hugh D. Melnick, MD
    1625 3RD AVE, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 765-6539
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Goiter
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 186 ratings
    Patient Ratings (186)
    5 Star
    (168)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    May 24, 2022
    I adore Dr. Melnick. However, his staff is rude and mean. Keep that in mind when making an appointment.
    JD — May 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hugh Melnick, MD
    About Dr. Hugh Melnick, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • 50 years of experience
    • English, Greek and Russian
    • 1871521104
    Education & Certifications

    • Lenox Hill Hosp
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
