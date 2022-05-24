Dr. Hugh Melnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugh Melnick, MD
Overview
Dr. Hugh Melnick, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Melnick works at
Locations
-
1
Hugh D. Melnick, MD1625 3RD AVE, New York, NY 10128 Directions (973) 765-6539Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Melnick?
I adore Dr. Melnick. However, his staff is rude and mean. Keep that in mind when making an appointment.
About Dr. Hugh Melnick, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 50 years of experience
- English, Greek and Russian
- 1871521104
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hosp
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melnick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Melnick using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Melnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melnick works at
Dr. Melnick speaks Greek and Russian.
186 patients have reviewed Dr. Melnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.