Dr. Hugh McPherson, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of British Columbia and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Peak Orthopedics and Spine, LLC145 Inverness Dr E Ste 220, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (303) 699-7325
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr McPherson was patient. He did not recommend surgery as a first option. He said we should try to go with what we know has worked in the past for my pain. You show me my x-rays my spine and explain what was going on with my back. Going with physical therapy at home, and the injections that I've used in the past. Hi highly recommend him as your specialist for your spinal issues.
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, French, Lithuanian and Spanish
- University of Western Ontario
- University Of Bristish Columbia
- University of British Columbia
- University of Western Ontario, Ontario
- Orthopedic Surgery
