Dr. Hugh McElderry Jr, MD
Dr. Hugh McElderry Jr, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with North Alabama Medical Center.
Dr. McElderry Jr works at
The Kirklin Clinic2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-2525Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
North Alabama Medical Center1701 Veterans Dr, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 629-1000Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Cardiovascular Services At North Al Med Ctr1751 Veterans Dr Ste 200, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 768-2118
- North Alabama Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. McElderry changed my life and our family can never repay him (or his wonderful team) for the amazing care we received. He took time with us to explain everything and made sure we had all the information we needed before, during, and after my procedure, which he performed confidently and flawlessly. He helped give me my life back and we will be forever grateful. The man is a wizard...not even kidding.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1174552004
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
Dr. McElderry Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McElderry Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McElderry Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McElderry Jr works at
Dr. McElderry Jr has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McElderry Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. McElderry Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McElderry Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McElderry Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McElderry Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.