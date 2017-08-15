Overview

Dr. Hugh Lovejoy Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Atrium Health University City, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center.



Dr. Lovejoy Jr works at CEENTA University in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Tonsillitis, Tinnitus and Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.