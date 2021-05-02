Overview

Dr. Hugh House, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. House works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Chesapeake Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine - Glen Burnie in Glen Burnie, MD with other offices in Hanover, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.