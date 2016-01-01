Overview

Dr. Hugh Hetherington, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Hetherington works at Bozeman Deaconess ENT in Bozeman, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Laryngitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.