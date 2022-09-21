Overview

Dr. Hugh Hall, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont McDuffie.



Dr. Hall works at Urgent MD LLC in Augusta, GA with other offices in Thomson, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.