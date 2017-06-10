Dr. Hugh J Hagan III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagan III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugh J Hagan III, MD
Overview
Dr. Hugh J Hagan III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They completed their fellowship with St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
Dr. Hagan III works at
Locations
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Roanoke2331 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 510-6200Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Lexington25 Crossing Ln Ste 2, Lexington, VA 24450 Directions (540) 510-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hagan performed a carpal tunnel release on both hands and he did a terrific job. I literally have NO scarring, and my pain and numbness are gone. He's a friendly, intelligent, and easygoing man and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Hugh J Hagan III, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1891772257
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
- MUSC
- Bassett Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hagan III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hagan III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hagan III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hagan III works at
Dr. Hagan III has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagan III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagan III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagan III.
