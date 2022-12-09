See All Dermatologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Hugh Gloster, MD

Dermatology
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hugh Gloster, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Dr. Gloster works at UC Health Dermatology in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    UC Health Midtown
    3590 Lucille Dr Ste 1600, Cincinnati, OH 45213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 487-3759
  2. 2
    Fort Myers Dermatopathology
    8381 Riverwalk Park Blvd Ste 202, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 936-5425

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 09, 2022
    Dr Gloster removed a melanoma from my shoulder area , very personable , kind, and his training and experience is excellent. His female assistant was great (forget her name) .
    Dorothy simmons — Dec 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hugh Gloster, MD
    About Dr. Hugh Gloster, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1902850126
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic Rochester
    Residency
    • Emory University School Of Med
    Internship
    • George Washington University School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
