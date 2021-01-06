Dr. Hugh Gelabert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelabert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugh Gelabert, MD
Dr. Hugh Gelabert, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Gelabert works at
Locations
UCLA Gonda Goldschmd Vasclr Ctr200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 526, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-6078
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
How was your appointment with Dr. Gelabert?
Dr. Gelabert is not only a great surgeon, but an OUTSTANDING doctor. What I mean by that is he CARES!!! Dr. Gelabert assisted in my spine-fusion surgery. He made it a point to contact me upon my release from the hospital even though it was a Sunday. When I had problems with the prescriptions at the pharmacy upon my release, his response was IMMEDIATE to try and correct the problems, none of which he caused. My messages regarding any concerns I had were also answered immediately. I have unfortunately had doctors that didn't seem to care and were hard to get in touch with, whether by phone, email or through the UCLA portal. Dr. Gelabert will be there for you. You are in the best hands with him. Thank you so much for taking care of me through my surgery and recovery!!!
- Vascular Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174545255
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Gelabert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gelabert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gelabert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gelabert works at
Dr. Gelabert speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelabert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelabert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gelabert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gelabert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.