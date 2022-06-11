Dr. Hugh Frederick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frederick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugh Frederick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hugh Frederick, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Uptown and North Central Surgical Center.
Dr. Frederick works at
Locations
-
1
Hugh A. Frederick, MD9301 N Central Expy Ste 350, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 528-4185
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Uptown
- North Central Surgical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frederick?
Dr. Frederick has cared many years for my hand medical issues I have found him to not only be extremely successful in the positive outcomes of my surgeries, but as I age and develop arthritis in my hands, he also is very proficient and knowledgeable in treating that also. I have complete confidence in his treatment of my hand issues.
About Dr. Hugh Frederick, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1568417814
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Tulane U
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frederick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frederick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frederick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frederick works at
Dr. Frederick has seen patients for Steroid Injection, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frederick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Frederick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frederick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frederick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frederick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.