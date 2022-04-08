Overview

Dr. Hugh Fisher, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Columbia Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital, Saratoga Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.



Dr. Fisher works at Urological Institute of Northeastern New York in Albany, NY with other offices in Halfmoon, NY and Latham, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Bladder Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.