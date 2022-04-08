Dr. Hugh Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugh Fisher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hugh Fisher, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Columbia Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital, Saratoga Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.
Dr. Fisher works at
Locations
Albany23 Hackett Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-3341
Clifton Park1783 Route 9 Ste 203, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Directions (518) 262-3341Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Latham713 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 124, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 262-3341Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
- St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I received a radical prostatetectomy in February 1999, over 23 years ago by Dr. Fisher. I still have a PSA of 0.2 that is considered undetectable. I have great confidence in Dr. Fisher.
About Dr. Hugh Fisher, MD
- Urology
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Center Hospital
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisher accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fisher works at
Dr. Fisher has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Bladder Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fisher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
