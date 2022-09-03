Dr. Hugh Ekengren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ekengren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugh Ekengren, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hugh Ekengren, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Ekengren works at
Hillside Medical Office LLC855 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 685-1381
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I cannot recommend Dr. Ekengren highly enough. He is an outstanding person & physician. He was extremely thorough by taking the time to listen and respectfully interact with me during my visits - i.e., I never once got the impression he was in a hurry to see his next patient nor walked into an appointment with a pre-concieved decision or course of action to dictate upon me. Furthermore, he had the ability to explain complex medical topics in both technical and layman's term's so I could understand & process them confidently with respect to the treatment plan he devised and we agreed upon. If you are in search of a sleep specialist, there's none better within a several hundred mile radius that Dr. Ekengren.
- Sleep Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
- 1437111994
- University Ks School Of Med
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
Dr. Ekengren has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ekengren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ekengren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ekengren works at
Dr. Ekengren speaks French.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ekengren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ekengren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ekengren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ekengren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.