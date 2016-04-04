Dr. Connolly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hugh Connolly, MD
Dr. Hugh Connolly, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Palmetto Bay, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Locations
Hugh J Connolly MD PA9000 SW 152nd St Ste 107, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Directions (305) 251-3434
Homestead Orthopedic Associates941 N Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030 Directions (305) 251-3434Tuesday9:00am - 7:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
This is a small office, the staff is friendly, His head nurse Elizabeth is very knowledgeable. Only issue is their office does not accept credit cards or debit cards. Cash and checks only.
About Dr. Hugh Connolly, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 57 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104926898
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Connolly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connolly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Connolly speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Connolly. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connolly.
