Dr. Hugh Calkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugh Calkins, MD
Overview
Dr. Hugh Calkins, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1800 Orleans St Fl 7, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-3339
- 2 600 N Wolfe St Ste 1159, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-3339
-
3
General Internal Medicine At Johns Hopkins Outpatient Center - Resident Practice601 N Caroline St Fl 7, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-7405
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Calkins?
There is a reason Dr. Calkins is world renowned. He performed a procedure on my father five years ago to free him from a-fib. The procedure was flawless and the care he provided was top notch. My father still brags about his experience with Dr. Calkins to this day. Despite being a top cardiologist in the world, Dr. Calkins is incredibly down to earth and deeply cares about his patient. I reached out to him about a different issue for my father, Dr. Calkins followed through and recommended one of his colleagues. I have dealt with many cardiologists for my father over the year, Dr. Calkins is simply the BEST!!
About Dr. Hugh Calkins, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1710945068
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calkins has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Calkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.