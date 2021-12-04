Dr. Hugh Berry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugh Berry, MD
Overview
Dr. Hugh Berry, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1031 Bellevue Ave Ste 310, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Directions (314) 768-8491
Ssm Health St. Mary's Hospital - St. Louis6420 Clayton Rd, Richmond Hts, MO 63117 Directions (314) 768-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Went to see Dr. Berry in November. He was very attentive and caring as well as his staff. Everyone was kind and listened to my needs. I got an injection for hip pain this week and am already feeling better. I will continue to see him for my pain needs and would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Hugh Berry, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1831194935
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
- Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Berry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berry.
