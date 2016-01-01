Dr. Hugh Berckmueller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berckmueller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugh Berckmueller, MD
Overview
Dr. Hugh Berckmueller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital.
Dr. Berckmueller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
James River Eye Physicians PC704 Thimble Shoals Blvd Ste 100, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 595-8404
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berckmueller?
About Dr. Hugh Berckmueller, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093701682
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berckmueller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berckmueller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berckmueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berckmueller works at
Dr. Berckmueller speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Berckmueller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berckmueller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berckmueller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berckmueller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.