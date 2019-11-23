Dr. Hugh Beatty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beatty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugh Beatty, MD
Overview
Dr. Hugh Beatty, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.
Locations
Saman N Ratnayake MD6001 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 395-0315
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Beatty has always been very thorough and his passion for wellness is evident. All of my experiences have been positive and very helpful. The office staff has always greeting me with a smile and are welcoming. I would highly recommend Dr. Beatty.
About Dr. Hugh Beatty, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beatty has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beatty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beatty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beatty speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Beatty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beatty.
