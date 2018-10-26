Dr. Babineau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hugh Babineau, MD
Overview
Dr. Hugh Babineau, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Babineau works at
Locations
Dr Drew Wyrick MD1100 E Lake St Ste 150, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 593-0230
Ut Health Tyler1000 S Beckham Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 593-0230
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Babineau?
He is great, took my daughter for her surgery,recommended him to 2 of my friends for their surgery. Everyone was very satisfied. Needless to say I like him a lot.
About Dr. Hugh Babineau, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1043206774
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babineau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babineau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babineau works at
Dr. Babineau has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Babineau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Babineau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babineau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babineau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babineau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.