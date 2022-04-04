Overview

Dr. Hugh Adair III, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.



Dr. Adair III works at St. Charles Hospital in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like First Degree Heart Block, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.